Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Career-high 34 points in loss

Doncic produced 34 points (10-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 7-13 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Doncic contributed career highs in scoring and made threes while finishing with over twice as many points as field-goal attempts for the first time as well. The rookie point forward has stolen the spotlight from sophomore Dennis Smith, and has clearly been given the keys to the offense. Moreover, the minor toe issue that had Doncic listed as probable leading up to Friday's matchup didn't seem to bother him.