Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Career-high numbers in victory

Doncic had seven points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 101-76 victory over the Magic.

Doncic struggled from the field in Monday's comfortable victory but compensated with career-high numbers in both rebounds and assists. His playing time was somewhat limited due to the nature of the scoreline which likely had an impact on his scoring. Doncic has to be the early season favorite to take out rookie of the year honors and is going to be a hot fantasy commodity for many years to come.