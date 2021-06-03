Doncic ended with 42 points (17-37 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 victory over the Clippers.

Doncic was a one-man wrecking crew as he basically single-handedly dismantled the Clippers on Wednesday. Coming into the game under an injury cloud, Doncic was everywhere for the Mavericks as they took back control of the series. Even more astounding was the fact Kristaps Porzingis managed just eight points and six rebounds in 30 minutes, offering very little support. In fact, Tim Hardaway Jr. was the only other player to score in double-digits, highlighting just how important Doncic is to this team. Game 6 will be in Dallas on Friday but as we have seen throughout the series, that does not appear to work in favor of the Mavericks.