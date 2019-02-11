Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Carries team to comeback win
Doncic scored a team-high 28 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
Thirteen of those points came in the fourth quarter, as Doncic led the Mavs to a big come-from-behind win -- they were down by 14 entering the final frame. The rookie has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games while draining multiple three-pointers in all seven, averaging a fantastic 26.4 points, 8.7 boards, 6.9 assists and 3.0 threes over that stretch.
