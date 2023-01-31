Doncic provided 53 points (17-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 14-18 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 victory over Detroit.

Doncic single-handedly carried the Mavericks to victory Monday, scoring 53 of their 111 points. The fact that Spencer Dinwiddie was their second-leading scorer with 12 points tells you everything you need to know about this performance. Returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Doncic showed no signs of rust, much to the delight of his managers. The Mavericks need him on the floor as much as possible, especially if they are to make any real noise this season. Barring injury, he should be locked in as an elite fantasy option ROS, no matter the format.