Doncic ended Wednesday's 136-125 win over the Raptors with 30 points (11-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 16 assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Doncic was sensational Wednesday and carried Dallas to victory with his 11th triple-double of the season, as he couldn't have imagined a better birthday celebration. It's hard to find new adjectives to describe just how good Doncic has been this season, as he's making a solid case to gain MVP consideration, but he's elevated his play to a whole new level following the All-Star break. The star guard is averaging 37.3 points, 11.8 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in four appearances since the resumption of the league.