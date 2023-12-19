Doncic (illness) will play Monday night against the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Doncic was listed on the injury report as probable despite not feeling healthy enough to take part in morning shootaround, and he's since been cleared to take the court Monday evening. The star point guard has been on an absolute tear of late, averaging 35.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.4 steals in his last five matchups.