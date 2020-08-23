Doncic (knee) will be available to play Sunday in Game 4 of the Mavericks' Western Conference quarterfinals series with the Clippers.

Deemed a game-time decision after spraining his left ankle in the third quarter of Friday's Game 3 loss, Doncic was apparently able to get the green light from the Mavs' medical staff when he was re-evaluated shortly before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tipoff. Though Doncic will likely be playing at less than 100 percent, his availability in any capacity will be a huge boon for the Mavericks, who are trailing 2-1 in the series. Through his 10 games in the Orlando bubble, Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.2 treys in 34.4 minutes per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.