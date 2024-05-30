Doncic (knee/ankle) is available for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota on Thursday.
Doncic will shed yet another questionable tag as he continues to power through minor ankle and knee issues. There's no word of any restrictions heading into tipoff.
