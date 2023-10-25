Doncic (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Doncic was questionable for Wednesday's tilt with a strained left calf but managed to log full practices Monday and Tuesday before participating in Wednesday's shootaround. He's lined up to start alongside Kyrie Irving as one of the NBA's top backcourt duos.
