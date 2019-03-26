Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play
Doncic has been cleared to play Tuesday against Sacramento, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
A sore left knee landed Doncic on the injury report, but he'll again play through the issue, which has only cost him one game the last month. Doncic is coming off of a 23-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Saturday's win over Golden State.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Listed as questionable vs. SAC•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Stellar in lopsided win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Atrocious shooting in loss Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Monday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...