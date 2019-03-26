Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play

Doncic has been cleared to play Tuesday against Sacramento, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

A sore left knee landed Doncic on the injury report, but he'll again play through the issue, which has only cost him one game the last month. Doncic is coming off of a 23-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Saturday's win over Golden State.

