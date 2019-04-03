Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play

Doncic (thigh) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic has missed the past two games with a bruised right thigh, and he'll presumably step back into the starting five Wednesday. In March, the rookie averaged 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes.

