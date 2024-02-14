Doncic (nose) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Doncic and Kyrie Irving (thumb) have both been upgraded from probable to available and will play in Dallas' final game before the All-Star break. Doncic has appeared in 12 of Dallas' last 13 games, averaging 36.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 39.8 minutes during that stretch.