Doncic (illness) will play Wednesday against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic was previously deemed questionable after missing Tuesday's practice due to an illness. He went through Wednesday's morning shootaround without issue and will be available Wednesday. This month, he's averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes.