Doncic (hip) will play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A strained right hip kept Doncic out Sunday against the Clippers, but it'll be just a one-game absence for the rookie. He is fully expected to re-join the starting five. In November, Doncic averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes.