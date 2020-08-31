Doncic totaled 38 points (15-28 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Clippers.

Doncic went down swinging as the Mavericks were bundled out of the playoffs. Despite playing injured, Doncic was arguably the best player in the series and has certainly built his stock when it comes to fantasy value next season. His free-throw shooting remains a concern, but that is absolutely something that could improve over time. If you have your eye on him for next season, you are likely to have to part with a top-5 selection to secure his services.