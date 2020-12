Doncic put up 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes of Saturday's 112-102 preseason win over Milwaukee.

It was a strong debut for Doncic, who led the team in field goals, three-pointers and assists. After averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists last season, the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old.