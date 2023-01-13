Doncic closed Thursday's 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Lakers with 35 points (14-28 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal in 53 minutes.

Doncic putting up eye-popping numbers has become an expectation at this point, and Thursday's triple-double was his fourth over his past eight contests. What made his performance against the Lakers especially memorable was his clutch shooting down the stretch -- Doncic hit a three-pointer with six seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime, then hit another triple with under a minute left in the first extra period to push the Mavericks to double-OT, where they ultimately pulled out the victory. There are few superlatives that haven't already been used to describe Doncic's play this season, as he's elevated his game to historic levels, becoming the first player in NBA history to average at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists over a 10-game span, per ESPN. On the campaign, the superstar point guard is averaging 34.3 points, 9.0 boards, 8.8 dimes, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across a career-high 37.5 minutes per game.