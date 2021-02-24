Doncic finished with 31 points (11-23 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Doncic not only led the Mavericks to victory Tuesday, but he did it in style -- he drained a go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter before drilling the winning shot from deep with only 0.1 seconds left on the clock. Aside from coming up in the clutch for the Mavericks, Doncic ended just two assists shy of another triple-double and also scored 30 or more points for the third time over his last four appearances. In fact, he has scored 20-plus points in 15 straight games.