Doncic closed with 30 points (11-27 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, 17 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Warriors.

Doncic had missed his team's last five matchups while dealing with a left thigh strain, but it was clear he wasn't on any type of restriction Wednesday evening. He poured in a game-high 30 points and dominated as a facilitator, especially with Kyrie Irving (foot) ruled out, setting his best assist mark of the 2022-23 campaign. Doncic is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.0 steals through five March appearances.