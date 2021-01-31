Doncic generated 29 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Suns.

Doncic keeps putting up excellent numbers, but the Mavericks can't seem to seal up a win. Saturday marked their fifth-straight loss, but you can't place the blame on Doncic. He's averaged 29 points, 8.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds during this losing streak. While the team's fortunes are in flux, Doncic will be a top performer whenever Dallas is on the slate.