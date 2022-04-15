There is significant concern regarding Doncic's (hamstring) availability for Monday's Game 2 against the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Doncic was ruled out for Saturday's Game 1 on Thursday.

Wojnarowski notes that the Mavericks are playing the "long game" regarding the star's injury -- an indication there's no internal pressure to force Doncic on the court to risk further injury. As long as Doncic misses games in the series, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie will function as the playmaking hubs.