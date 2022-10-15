Doncic totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots over 30 minutes Friday in a win over Utah.

Doncic struggled from beyond the arc but made seven of nine field-goal attempts from two-point range. The star point guard also led the Mavs with five assists and contributed a pair of blocks and steals on the defensive end. Dallas opted to rest Doncic through most of the preseason, as he played in only two exhibition games. However, he'll be a full-go for the team's regular-season opener and figures to be among fantasy's most productive players again this season.