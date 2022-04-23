Doncic (calf) will be available for Saturday's Game 4 at Utah on a minutes limit.

Whether Doncic starts or comes off the bench, he's not expected to see a full workload after last playing April 10 -- the final regular-season game. His return, eventually to a full workload, will affect Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie's usage, though both have played so well that it may be difficult to justify a massive decrease in minutes.