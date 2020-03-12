Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Continued greatness
Doncic posted 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in the Mavericks' 113-97 victory against the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Owners have come to expect excellence from Doncic and Doncic has consistently delivered -- with Wednesday being no exception. Doncic logged 40 minutes, matching a season-high for a non-overtime game. It will be the last fans see of him until the NBA returns from its hiatus in response to the COVID-19 virus.
