Doncic provided 40 points (14-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 147-97 win over the Jazz.

Doncic dropped his second straight triple-double and his fifth game in a row with at least 30 points in Wednesday's blowout win. The superstar guard has been on another level recently, averaging 39.0 points, 12.7 assists, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 38.7 minutes across his last three appearances. Doncic is also shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent on 11.7 three-point attempts per contest over that span.