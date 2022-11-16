Doncic ended Tuesday's 103-101 victory over the Clippers with 35 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 40 minutes.

Doncic looked sharp shooting the basketball and also secured his second consecutive double-double by crashing the glass. He's been a rebounding machine of late, racking up 11, 13 and nine boards in his last three contests, respectively. Doncic also continues to show off his quick hands by swiping two or more steals in seven straight games.