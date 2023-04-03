The Mavericks are "seriously considering" shutting down Doncic for the final few games of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has been on a tear since returning from a five-game absence, as he's averaged 31.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. However, the Mavericks are a game out of the Play-In Tournament heading into the final week of the season, so the team will see how the Thunder and Jazz fare before Dallas plays its first game of the week Wednesday. If the Mavericks are in danger of missing the postseason by then, the team could choose to shut down Doncic and Kyrie Irving.