Doncic (calf) is making progress and the Mavs are optimistic that he could return for Thursday's Game 3 or Saturday's Game 4 at Utah, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After dropping Game 1 on Saturday, the Mavs were able to steal Game 2 behind a monster performance by Jalen Brunson. With the series now heading to Utah even at 1-1, there may be a bit less pressure for Doncic to return for Game 3, but the Mavs haven't ruled out that possibility. Charania notes that Doncic will go through workouts Tuesday and Wednesday, and how his strained left calf responds will ultimately determine his Game 3 status. If Dallas plays it safe and holds him out, then Doncic would likely be on course for a return to the lineup Saturday night.