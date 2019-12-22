Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Could return Thursday
Doncic (ankle) could return for Thursday's matchup against San Antonio, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
There's optimism that Doncic may be ready to take the floor Thursday after he partook in some pregame warmups with ease before Sunday's game. The Slovenian will likely be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, as Doncic's status also probably won't be updated until Thursday. The guard is currently averaging a spectacular 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per outing.
