Doncic admitted after Saturday's 127-117 win over the Pelicans that he could sit out Sunday against the Thunder due to ankle soreness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. "We'll see," Doncic said, when asked about his status.

The ankle issue likely isn't a major concern, but with the Mavericks heading into the second half of the back-to-back set, Doncic looks like a strong candidate to receive his fourth game off of the season. If Doncic is ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway and Christian Wood would likely take on most of the offensive burden on the top unit, while rookie Jaden Hardy could be thrust into a higher-usage role on the second unit. Doncic turned in another strong all-around showing in the victory over the Pelicans, notching 34 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 39 minutes.