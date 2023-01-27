Doncic (ankle) has been deemed day-to-day with a "mild sprain," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Doncic exited Thursday's win over the Suns after spraining his ankle early in the first quarter. It's a relief for fantasy managers that the injury isn't severe, and he should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's game at Utah. If Doncic is forced to miss any time, coach Jason Kidd could hand more minutes to Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy, though leaning on the starters more may have the most fantasy impact. Notably, Tim Hardaway and Spencer Dinwiddie both saw 40 minutes Thursday.