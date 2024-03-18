Doncic closed Sunday's 107-105 victory over the Nuggets with 37 points (12-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

Doncic returned from a one-game absence due to a minor hamstring problem, and the star playmaker was magnificent Sunday, making an impact on offense and reaching the 35-point plateau for the 29th time in the current campaign. A triple-double threat every time he steps on the court, Doncic should be in line for another profitable matchup when facing the Spurs on Tuesday. He's averaging 34.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game since the beginning of March.