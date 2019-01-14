Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Deadly from deep vs. Warriors
Doncic supplied 26 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 119-114 loss to the Warriors.
While Doncic's outside shooting paled in comparison to his counterpart at point guard, Stephen Curry (11-for-19 from distance), the rookie still held his own in a touch matchup. Doncic is averaging 28.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per game over his last four contests and should continue to benefit from a bump in usage while Dennis Smith (back) is sidelined.
