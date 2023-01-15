Doncic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness.

Doncic scored a season-low 15 points during Saturday's loss to Portland and is questionable for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set. Seeing as the MVP candidate has sat out the second half of four straight back-to-backs, it's safe to assume Doncic is trending toward sitting out Sunday night. Regardless, fantasy managers should confirm Doncic's availability before locking in lineups.