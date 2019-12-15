Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dealing with ankle sprain
Doncic was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain Saturday after X-rays came back negative, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic turned his right ankle during the first quarter and won't return to the game, but the initial X-rays indicate he avoided a fracture. The update is certainly good news, though the 20-year-old's status going forward remains up in the air. Doncic should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Bucks until the team provides an additional update.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Turns ankle, goes to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double in victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Breaks MJ's record in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ties record in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Hits 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Grabs career-high 18 boards•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...