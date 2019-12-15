Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dealing with ankle sprain

Doncic was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain Saturday after X-rays came back negative, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic turned his right ankle during the first quarter and won't return to the game, but the initial X-rays indicate he avoided a fracture. The update is certainly good news, though the 20-year-old's status going forward remains up in the air. Doncic should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Bucks until the team provides an additional update.