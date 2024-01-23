Doncic is questionable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to lower-back tightness, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic logged a monster workload Monday, posting 33 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists and two steals across 40 minutes in a 119-110 loss to Boston. Though he didn't appear to be bothered by an injury during the contest, Doncic's status now warrants monitoring ahead of Wednesday's contest. Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dante Exum (heel) and Seth Curry (ankle) join Doncic in being listed as questionable for Wednesday.