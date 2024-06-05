Doncic is probable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Thursday despite a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Doncic has been a regular on the injury report all postseason but hasn't missed a game, averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 41.5 minutes across 17 appearances. The superstar point guard shouldn't face any restrictions during Game 1 in Boston.