Doncic (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Doncic missed Friday's game against the Warriors due to right knee soreness, but the injury is not expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period. If available, look for Doncic to handle his regular workload in the backcourt. Over his last 10 games, Doncic has averaged 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.6 steals over 37.0 minutes per game.