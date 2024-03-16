Doncic (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic missed Dallas' previous contest with a hamstring issue but appears to have avoided a serious injury, as he was able to participate in Saturday's practice. With Dante Exum (foot) also questionable, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway could receive increased playing time if Doncic can't suit up.