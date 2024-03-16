Doncic (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic missed Dallas's previous contest with a hamstring injury but appears to have avoided a serious injury, as he was able to participate in Saturday's practice. With Dante Exum (foot) also questionable, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway could receive increased playing time.