Doncic (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Doncic missed Dallas's previous contest with a hamstring injury but appears to have avoided a serious injury, as he was able to participate in Saturday's practice. With Dante Exum (foot) also questionable, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway could receive increased playing time.
