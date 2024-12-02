Doncic (wrist) compiled 36 points (15-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 137-131 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dallas was without five rotation players Sunday, but Doncic's return from a five-game absence due to a right wrist sprain helped compensate for the lack of depth. With backcourt running mate Kyrie Irving (shoulder) among the players who were sidelined, Quentin Grimes (28 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20 points) saw increased involvement, but the offense ran through Doncic, who immediately resumed producing at an elite level. For the season, Doncic has still noticed an overall downturn in efficiency from the field (44.9 percent) and three-point range (32.9 percent), which has played a part in his scoring average dropping from 33.9 points per game to 28.6. His strong shooting performance Sunday at least offers hope that he won't be compromised by his wrist moving forward.