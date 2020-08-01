Doncic exploded for 28 points (11-27 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 153-149 overtime loss against the Rockets.

Doncic was Dallas' focal point of the offense, and he delivered -- this was his 15th triple-double of the season. The star guard must do a better job shooting from deep after making just one of his nine long-range attempts in this game, but that won't matter much if he keeps filling the stat sheet on a nightly basis like he did here.