Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Detonates in opener

Doncic contributed 34 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Wizards.

Doncic took control of the game form the jump, topping 30 points for the ninth time in his career and barely missing out on a double-double. The only blemish on his otherwise impeccable performance were his six turnovers. The second-year guard, who averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 32.2 minutes per game last year appears to be well on his way to upper echelons of fantasy stardom.