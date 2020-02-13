Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Detonates in return
Doncic accrued 33 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's win over Sacramento.
Doncic fell just two assists short of recording a triple-double as he absolutely dominated the Kings in his return from a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury. Moreover, his plus-30 net rating led the team as Doncic showcased considerable rapport with his co-star Kristaps Porzingis, who also had an impressive night. The second-year point guard gave owners no cause for concern and should continue his incredible season after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...