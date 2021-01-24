Doncic produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-12 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 133-108 loss to the Rockets.

Doncic saw his third-fewest minute total of the season Saturday. With the game turning swiftly into a blowout, Doncic was pulled and was absent for the last quarter of the game, severely compromising his output for the evening. While many speculated that the absence of Christian Wood and Victor Oladipoi would give the Mavericks a competitive edge, t never materialized. Until they get their normal rotation back, Doncic's production may fluctuate more than usual.