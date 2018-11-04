Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Does not practice Sunday
Doncic sat out of practice Sunday to deal with an ankle injury.
The severity of Doncic's injury is unknown at this time. The Mavericks next game is Tuesday against the Wizards, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
