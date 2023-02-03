Doncic (heel) didn't participate in Friday's practice session, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic exited Thursday's win over the Pelicans due to a bruised right heel and underwent an MRI on Friday. Coach Jason Kidd said he isn't yet sure whether Doncic will be able to play Saturday against the Warriors. The 23-year-old's injury isn't believed to be particularly severe, but it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss any time. Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy are candidates to see increased playing time if Doncic is sidelined.