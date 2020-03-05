Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Doesn't practice Thursday
Doncic (thumb) did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic underwent X-rays on his left thumb following Wednesday's overtime win over the Pelicans -- during which he tallied 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes -- though everything came back clean and it's actually an illness that kept him from taking the court for Thursday's practice. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against Memphis, with an update regarding his status likely coming after the team's morning shootaround.
