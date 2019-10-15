Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominant in Monday's win
Doncic dialed up 19 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 107-70 win over the Thunder.
Doncic filled up the box score, falling a few dimes shy of a triple double. However, he barely had more assists than turnovers (six). The reigning Rookie of the Year will once again be asked to create a lot of offense for himself and his teammates, which will probably help boost his assist numbers but may hurt his turnover totals.
